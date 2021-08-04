Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HCXLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hiscox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.03 price target for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.03.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.65. 9,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,657. Hiscox has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.