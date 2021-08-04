Histogen (HSTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,401.79% and a negative return on equity of 129.60%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTO opened at $0.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96. Histogen has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

About Histogen

Histogen, Inc engages in the development of potential first-in-class restorative therapeutics that ignite the body’s natural process to repair and maintain healthy biological function. It focuses in Human Multipotent Cell Conditioned Media, Human Extracellular Matrix, and Hair Stimulating Complex. The company was founded by Steven J.

