Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

HOC stock traded up GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 159 ($2.08). 1,078,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 166.93. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 145.80 ($1.90) and a 1 year high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The stock has a market cap of £817.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

