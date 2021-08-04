Hoertkorn Richard Charles Purchases 5,375 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.9% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Intel were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.90. 748,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,647,974. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $218.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.