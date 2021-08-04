Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Announces Earnings Results

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%.
Holly Energy Partners stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.
About Holly Energy Partners
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.
