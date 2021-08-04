Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Announces Earnings Results

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%.

Holly Energy Partners stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,291. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84. Holly Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

