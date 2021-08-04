Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.10. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. Equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,623,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,053,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Holly Energy Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 310,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. 29.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.