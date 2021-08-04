HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HFC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.78. 66,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.15. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.77.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HFC. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.10.

In other news, CEO Michael Jennings bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

