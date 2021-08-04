HollyGold (HGOLD) Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One HollyGold coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000778 BTC on major exchanges. HollyGold has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $137,130.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HollyGold has traded down 6.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00047635 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.97 or 0.00100103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00142872 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,910.53 or 0.99957152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $340.05 or 0.00851666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HollyGold

HollyGold launched on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,547,905 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

