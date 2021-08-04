Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. Hologic has a 1 year low of $56.81 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.50.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

