Homeros (HMR) Price Reaches $0.0448 on Exchanges

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Homeros coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0448 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $23.06 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00061474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002680 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.98 or 0.00836610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00094318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00043225 BTC.

Homeros Profile

Homeros (HMR) is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

