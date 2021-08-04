Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.37

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.37 and last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 10522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

The company has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.12 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This is a boost from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 205,969.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,311 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 5.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 221,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Honda Motor by 33.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Company Profile (NYSE:HMC)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.