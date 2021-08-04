Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) vs. Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Head to Head Review

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) and Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Eastman Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Hong Yuan Holding Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Eastman Chemical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Hong Yuan Holding Group has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its stock price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eastman Chemical has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hong Yuan Holding Group and Eastman Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A Eastman Chemical 3.43% 17.40% 6.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hong Yuan Holding Group and Eastman Chemical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hong Yuan Holding Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Eastman Chemical 0 4 7 0 2.64

Eastman Chemical has a consensus target price of $123.86, suggesting a potential upside of 12.82%. Given Eastman Chemical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eastman Chemical is more favorable than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hong Yuan Holding Group and Eastman Chemical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hong Yuan Holding Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eastman Chemical $8.47 billion 1.77 $478.00 million $6.15 17.85

Eastman Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Yuan Holding Group.

Summary

Eastman Chemical beats Hong Yuan Holding Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hong Yuan Holding Group

Hong Yuan Holding Group does not have significant operation. Previously, it was involved in the development and are commercialization of bio-based resins. The company was formerly known as Cereplast, Inc. and changed its name to Hong Yuan Holding Group in June 2021. Hong Yuan Holding Group was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Zhengzhou, China.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co. engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets. The Advanced Materials segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets. The Chemical Intermediates segment consists of large scale and vertical integration from the cellulose and acetyl, olefins, and alkylamines streams to support operating segments with advantaged cost positions. The Fiber segment offers cellulose acetate tow for use in filtration media, primarily cigarette filters. The company was founded by George Eastman in 1920 and is headquartered in Kingsport, TN.

