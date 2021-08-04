Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 813.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,929 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Hookipa Pharma worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $193.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 237.83% and a negative return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hookipa Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

