Hord (HORD) Trading Up 72.7% Over Last 7 Days

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded up 17% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Hord coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000597 BTC on exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $11.62 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 72.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,897,962 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

