Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:HZAC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

HZAC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 678,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,518. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.97. Horizon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Acquisition Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

