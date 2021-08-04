Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of HZNP stock traded up $7.75 on Wednesday, reaching $107.51. 4,238,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,855. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $111.33.
Several equities analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
