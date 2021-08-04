Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $7.75 on Wednesday, reaching $107.51. 4,238,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,855. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $111.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $1,731,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 188,001 shares of company stock valued at $17,285,112. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

