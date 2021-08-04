Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HST shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.97. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a current ratio of 26.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.76% and a negative net margin of 91.11%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

