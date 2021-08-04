Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Issues Earnings Results

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%.

NASDAQ HST traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.16. 9,765,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,932,689. The company has a current ratio of 26.76, a quick ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.