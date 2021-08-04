Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.
Shares of TWNK traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. 1,611,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.72.
In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Hostess Brands Company Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
