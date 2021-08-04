Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of TWNK traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. 1,611,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,446,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

