Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.83-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. Hostess Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.830-$0.870 EPS.

TWNK traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,988. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

