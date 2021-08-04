Howdoo Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last Week (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 4th. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $11.17 million and $345,978.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00060979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00015557 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.70 or 0.00813206 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.12 or 0.00091928 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 470,131,588 coins. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

