Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.950-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05 billion-$5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.15 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.95-1.02 EPS.

Shares of HWM traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.07. 174,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,086. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 112.82 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.18.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

