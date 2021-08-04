Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-1.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.05-5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.17 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.41. 156,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,086. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.82 and a beta of 1.95. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.87.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.18.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

