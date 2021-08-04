Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.23-0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28-1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.

HWM traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, hitting $31.42. 151,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,086. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.82 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.87.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

HWM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.18.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

