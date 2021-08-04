Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Shares Gap Down to $33.00

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $31.20. Howmet Aerospace shares last traded at $31.94, with a volume of 12,252 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $2,849,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,085,000 after purchasing an additional 152,710 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

About Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

