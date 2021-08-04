Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.230-$0.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.950-$1.020 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Shares of HWM traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.07. The stock had a trading volume of 174,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,086. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

