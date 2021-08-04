HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $155.11

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $155.11 and last traded at $150.00, with a volume of 40617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.39.

HOCPY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. HOYA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.05.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. HOYA had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 21.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HOYA Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

