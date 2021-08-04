H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given New C$19.50 Price Target at CIBC

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HR.UN. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.43.

HR.UN stock traded down C$0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 565,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,770. The firm has a market cap of C$4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 8.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.48. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$9.25 and a 52-week high of C$17.15.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

