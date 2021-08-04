HTMLCOIN (HTML) Achieves Market Cap of $7.52 Million

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and $7,460.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000097 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

