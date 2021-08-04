Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Hubbell by 164.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 960,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,519,000 after acquiring an additional 596,481 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Hubbell by 1,102.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hubbell by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hubbell by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hubbell by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,110,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $201.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $131.09 and a 1-year high of $202.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

