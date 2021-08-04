HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.78 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.670-$1.690 EPS.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $590.00. 546,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,196. The company’s 50 day moving average is $560.10. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $230.92 and a twelve month high of $616.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.76 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBS. Mizuho increased their price target on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $549.35.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,638,644. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

