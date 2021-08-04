HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.670-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.420-$0.440 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $549.35.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS traded up $6.11 on Wednesday, hitting $590.00. 546,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,196. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $230.92 and a fifty-two week high of $616.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $560.10. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of -290.76 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total value of $295,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,905,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.