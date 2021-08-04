HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.67-$1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.268-$1.272 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.670-$1.690 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on HubSpot from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $549.35.

Shares of HUBS traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $590.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $561.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.00 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $230.92 and a 1-year high of $616.45.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,075,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

