HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-$0.44 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $325-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.63 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.670-$1.690 EPS.

HUBS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $549.35.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HubSpot stock traded up $6.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $590.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,211. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of -295.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $561.82. HubSpot has a one year low of $230.92 and a one year high of $616.45.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.