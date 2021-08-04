Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues Earnings Results

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%.

Shares of HPP stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,410. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.32. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -659.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

