Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €38.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €38.00 ($44.71) target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BOSS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.36 ($48.66).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €51.92 ($61.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €47.80. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €53.00 ($62.35). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

