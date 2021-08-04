Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €56.00 by Baader Bank

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s current price.

BOSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €41.36 ($48.66).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €51.92 ($61.08) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.80. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €53.00 ($62.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.