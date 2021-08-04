Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €58.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) received a €58.00 ($68.24) price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €41.36 ($48.66).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €51.92 ($61.08) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.80. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 1-year high of €53.00 ($62.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

