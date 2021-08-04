Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.30

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.25, with a volume of 1611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $599.10 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss AG will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

