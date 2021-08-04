Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.
Shares of HGEN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $945.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -2.35. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $29.20.
In other news, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $295,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,204,670 shares of company stock valued at $40,144,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter worth about $667,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Humanigen by 192.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Humanigen in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Humanigen in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.
Humanigen Company Profile
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.
