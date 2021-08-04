Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of HGEN stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,101,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $945.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.72 and a beta of -2.35. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humanigen will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward P. Jordan sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $295,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at $295,176. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $1,447,155.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,204,670 shares of company stock valued at $40,144,010 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Humanigen in the 2nd quarter worth about $667,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Humanigen by 192.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Humanigen in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Humanigen in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

