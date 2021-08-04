Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Trading 4.8% Higher

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN)’s share price traded up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.65. 14,958 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,024,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $960.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of -2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $1,680,942.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 5,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $95,151.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,204,670 shares of company stock valued at $40,144,010. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Humanigen by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Humanigen by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humanigen in the first quarter valued at $93,000. 38.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

