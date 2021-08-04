Humaniq (HMQ) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $53,640.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.16 million and $53,640.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Humaniq has traded down 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00061244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.08 or 0.00854686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00095291 BTC.

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (HMQ) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

