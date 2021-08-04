Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 214.49 ($2.80). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.80), with a volume of 383,488 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hunting to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hunting from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Hunting alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 232.96. The company has a market capitalization of £352.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.