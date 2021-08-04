Huntsman Co. Forecasted to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HUN. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

HUN opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 258.9% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Huntsman by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Huntsman by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.53%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

