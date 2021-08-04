Huobi BTC Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.59 billion and $10.14 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC coin can now be bought for about $39,833.25 or 1.00379474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00048700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00100939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00142074 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,622.14 or 0.99847492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.21 or 0.00847244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

