Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $4.83

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.83, but opened at $4.97. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 15,504 shares traded.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Hut 8 Mining in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

