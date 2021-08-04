Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Shares Up 8.6%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT)’s stock price shot up 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.59 and last traded at C$6.59. 605,174 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,069,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$946.29 million and a PE ratio of 10.39. The company has a current ratio of 33.08, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.29.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$30.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.