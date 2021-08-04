HYCON (HYC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $109,795.00

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 14.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 4th. One HYCON coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HYCON has a market capitalization of $460,793.99 and $109,795.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded up 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00069851 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,268,912 coins. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

