Hydra (HYDRA) Trading Down 11.7% This Week

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last seven days, Hydra has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $15.29 or 0.00038840 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hydra has a market cap of $59.00 million and approximately $308,687.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00048909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00099278 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00143403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,459.44 or 1.00241540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $336.90 or 0.00855848 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,759,084 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars.

