Hyliion (HYLN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Hyliion to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Hyliion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HYLN opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $58.66.

In other Hyliion news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $2,799,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $935,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at $7,775,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,500 shares of company stock worth $6,959,625. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

